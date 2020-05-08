Ouch! Brian May shared that he recently suffered a painful mishap, which led him to be hospitalized due to significant damage to his butt muscles.

The Queen guitarist, 72, posted a masked selfie from the hospital via Instagram on Thursday, May 7, where he assured his fans that he wasn’t receiving medical treatment for coronavirus-related symptoms. Instead, he revealed that he tore his butt muscles “to shreds” while gardening.

“Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening,” May wrote. “So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself.”

The astrophysicist added that he won’t be able to walk or sleep “without a lot of assistance because the pain is relentless.” May explained that he will be taking a break from social media while he recovers.

“So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri,” May signed off his post.

Prior to his accident, the U.K. native teamed up with Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert in April to release a new version of the band’s classic song “We Are the Champions.”

All proceeds from the single — which was retitled as “You Are the Champions” — benefited the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to aid medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

May isn’t the only celebrity that recently suffered an injury while quarantined at home. Ariel Winter told Access on Wednesday, May 6, that she accidentally cut off a portion of her thumb while cooking.

“I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great — I just got new knives too,” the Modern Family alum, 22, recalled. “So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato.”

Winter’s boyfriend, Luke Benward, grabbed the tip of her thumb and drove her to a hospital where doctors informed her that she had “sliced an artery.”

Although the event was traumatic, Winter said she was grateful that the incident wasn’t more serious.

“Obviously I was bleeding a lot, but again, it’s my thumb,” the Mr. Peabody and Sherman star said. “Like, so many people are in [the hospital] for so much worse and I was like, you know, I was perfectly fine.”