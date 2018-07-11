Suiting up! Queer Eye’s resident fashion guru, Tan France, is gearing up to help dress pal Pete Davidson for his wedding to Ariana Grande.

The Netflix star, 35, talked about his plans for Davidson, 24, during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

‘Well, first of all, I was surprised [when he asked me],” France told Us on Tuesday, June 10, of his “good friend.”

Although the British designer played coy about his plans for the Saturday Night Live Star, who he styled back in March for a clip cross-promoting SNL and Queer Eye, he revealed his hope to dress Davidson in something comfortable and fitting.

“So the only thing I can say is I want it to feel like him. What I did with him for the SNL digital was to get him out of his regular style and that was obviously for a comedy bit,” France explained, “But for his wedding, I would want him to feel like he’s representing who he is and what his style’s all about, because he’s quirky AF. So if he wants to continue doing that, I fully support it. I love that he loves to experiment with clothing. I want everyone to experiment with clothing! I love his style.”

France also gushed about Davison’s fiancée and revealed what makes the duo such a perfect pair. “What I will say is that I’m super happy for them. They are two of the nicest people I’ve come across in a long time, so I couldn’t be happier for them,” he raved. “So I hope what makes it so special is that they are both so lovely and that they’ve found a good partner in each other.”

But the fashion guru may not be styling Davidson for quite some time, as a source exclusively told Us in June that the couple “are looking forward to a very long engagement together” following their whirlwind romance. The pair took the next step in their relationship just weeks after they started dating, and since then, they have moved into a luxury condo together in New York City’s Chelsea Neighborhood and have been inseparable.

Meanwhile, France has been busy working with Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive for their July campaign. “What they do with their suit drive is that they encourage people to donate their gently used suits to their local Men’s Wearhouse stores, and that helps people who are wanting to get back out in the workplace, interview and look appropriately dressed,” France told Us. “Men and women can donate, but it’s men that we are dressing in suits to get them back into the workplace.”

