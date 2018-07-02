Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson took a big bite out of the Big Apple on Sunday, July 1, enjoying pizza and spumoni in New York.

late night l&b 🍕 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

Davidson, 24, had actually visited the Brooklyn hotspot a month or so ago at the recommendation of a friend and he was so taken with the experience that he wore an L&B Spumoni Gardens T-shirt on Saturday Night Live.

And on Sunday, the comedian — sporting newly bleached blond hair — returned with his 25-year-old fiancée and gaggle of friends.

“They all had a great time and were a fun-loving group,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “They were inquiring about the market dinner menu and sounded like they wanted to come back and throw some sort of party.” During their night out, they enjoyed great pizza, calzones and spumoni.

And there were no Doughnutgate antics here: Grande and her beau impressed the employees with their manners. “They were extremely polite and generous towards all the staff,” the eyewitness adds. “Overall, they were lovely, and it was rare because you don’t expect big stars to be so kind and friendly.”

Grande and Davidson — whose engagement Us Weekly exclusively revealed on June 11 — have spent recent days moving in together, going on shopping excursions and getting tattoos in honor of each other.

