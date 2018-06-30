Like kids in a candy store! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson brought their fun-loving vibes along with them on a day of shopping in New York City.

The happy couple took to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, June 30, to share selfies using various filters. “Hats? check,” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, captioned a shot that showed him wearing a pink hat and Grande using a puppy filter.

Later, the “Side to Side” singer, 25, shared a funny video of the pair goofing around in what appears to be a Sephora store. Making peace signs with her fingers, the newly engaged couple laugh as they rise up from kneeling before the camera lands to a crowd of paparazzi outside the store taking photos of them. Grande and the comedian were hard to miss, with Davidson wearing bright orange pants and Grande in her signature suede boots.

Grande made a fashion statement on Friday, June 29, when she posted a shot of herself wearing a sweatshirt with Davidson’s face on it. Shortly afterward, she shared a pic with Davidson stepping out, joking, “not bad for two babes with crippling anxiety!”

The lovebirds have become the talk of the town in recent weeks after Us Weekly exclusively revealed on June 11 that they had gotten engaged after only a few weeks of dating. Grande has made no apologies for their whirlwind romance, tweeting on June 17, “The truth is i been the f–k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s–t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is.”

Meanwhile, the pair have moved into a $16 million New York City condo and Davidson also made his love for Grande permanent — by getting two tattoos inspired by the songstress. They later got two new tattoos together, with Grande getting “H2GKMO,” which is an acronym for “honest to God knock me out,” one of the singer’s favorite phrases.

