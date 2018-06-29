This romance just gets sweeter! Ariana Grande wore a sweatshirt with fiancé Pete Davidson’s face on it, proving there is nothing she won’t do to show off her love for her man.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer dances and lip syncs to one of her songs with a dog filter on her face in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, June 29. “this is what @dougmiddlebrook is blasting over the apartment sonos #taste,” she captioned the clip. Grande tagged Davidson, 24, in the post, in which she wears a sweatshirt with his face on it.

The 25-year-old pop star also shared a pic on Thursday, June 28, of herself and the Saturday Night Live star stepping out. “not bad for two babes with crippling anxiety!” she wrote of the black-and-white shot on her Instagram Story.

The couple have not been shy about their love. They regularly share intimate photos and details about their relationship on social media. Grande posted a sweet black-and-white pic of the pair locking lips on Friday.

The “Sweetener” singer explained in a Twitter exchange on June 17 why she was done hiding her feelings: “The truth is i been the f–k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s–t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is.”

Grande even divulged information about Davidson’s penis size on June 21. “How long is Pete?” a fan asked the Scream Queens alum about a song teaser she shared.

“Like 10 inches?” she replied, before adding: “Oh f—k. I mean … like a lil over a minute.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported on June 11 that Grande and Davidson are engaged after a few weeks of dating. The duo’s whirlwind romance also led to them moving into a $16 million New York City condo together and getting matching tattoos.

