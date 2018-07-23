Despite the #MuteRKelly movement, R. Kelly is still singing — and speaking out against his accusers. In a new, 19-minute song, the 51-year-old addresses the criticism he’s faced — based on long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct — and the condemnations from John Legend and Steve Harvey, among other stars.

In April, the Time’s Up movement launched the #MuteRKelly campaign, citing a 2017 BuzzFeed News report that accused Kelly of holding several young women in a cult. (The “Trapped in a Closet” singer was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography in 2002 and acquitted in 2008.)

And in his new song “I Admit” — which Kelly released on Facebook Live on Sunday, July 22 — the singer targets those accusations.

Posted by R. Kelly on Sunday, July 22, 2018

“What’s the definition of a cult?” he sings. “What’s the definition of a sex slave? / Go to the dictionary, look it up / Let me know, I’ll be here waiting / Some like to get branded / And what some of these girls want, is too much for the radio station / Look, I’m just a man, y’all / Not a monster or beast / But I admit there are times when these girls so fine, they’ll chill with a [n-word] for a week.”

The three-time Grammy winner also calls out Legend, Harvey and radio host Tom Joyner, all of whom have spoken out about the accusations against him. “I admit it, I love Steve Harvey / John Legend and Tom Joyner,” Kelly sings on the track. “They’re doing good in their lives right now, why would they wanna tear down another brother?”

Additionally, Kelly responds to rumors he has slept with underage girls: “I admit I f—k with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies / But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s—t is crazy / You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions / But really, am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion?”

