Rachel Lindsay’s divorce drama with estranged husband Bryan Abasolo isn’t coming to an end just yet.

More than nine months after Abasolo, 44, filed for divorce from Lindsay, 39, the pair continues to battle it out in court over finances.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, September 12, Lindsay’s average monthly income is now listed as $48,368, which is $1,000 less than the amount the court used to calculate spousal support two months earlier.

Abasolo’s legal team, however, won’t agree to the new numbers and also doesn’t agree with the court’s decision that support should end on March 1, 2026.

“Bryan does not have the funds to engage in relitigation of issues the court already ruled upon,” court documents state, “especially based on incorrect facts and contradictory law.”

On July 10, the court ordered Lindsay to pay her ex $13,257 per month in support based on a monthly income of $49,368. She would also have to pay $15,000 in attorney’s fees and costs and $5,000 in forensic expert fees and costs.

In court documents obtained by Us in July, a judge advised Abasolo to pursue more work and not rely on his ex’s spousal support, which will eventually come to an end. (Abasolo previously told the court that his career as a chiropractor suffered after he moved to support Lindsay’s entertainment career.)

“This is a short-term marriage where support is going to be short in duration,” court docs stated. “Both parties need to work to support themselves so that neither is permanently dependent on the spousal support order that’s going to be issued in this case.”

The judge also reminded the couple they are “not fighting over very much,” especially without any children involved.

“When people fight over money, it gets very emotional,” the court stated. “Marital standards of living change when people get divorced. It’s unfortunate, but that’s what happens. They don’t have to change immediately, but they do. They do change.”

Lindsay and Abasolo found love during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. The pair tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony near Mexico in 2019.

Before the couple split, many fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise when both Lindsay and Abasolo stopped sharing photos of each other on social media.

Shortly before news broke about their split, Lindsay addressed their ups and downs on a December 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast.

“I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

In response to not posting each other on social media, Lindsay noted that the pair have “totally different lives.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson