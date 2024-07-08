Rachel Lindsay is proud of how far she has come when addressing big moments in her life.

The former reality star, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 6, to share a quote, which read, “I love when I realize I’m handling a situation better than my old self would have.”

Lindsay didn’t offer more context to the social media post, which comes amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Bryan Abasolo.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Abasolo, 44, filed for divorce after more than four years of marriage. The pair have since become embroiled in a messy legal back and forth over finances. In paperwork filed late last month, Lindsay requested that the court order $9,882 monthly in spousal support, but Abasolo responded by asking to be paid $16,275 monthly.

Lindsay and Abasolo met on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019. Before calling it quits, Lindsay and Abasolo defended their relationship as fans questioned how they could make a bicoastal marriage work.

“What people don’t realize is we were pretty much long-distance before [we got married] with all the traveling that I was doing pre-COVID. I didn’t actually have a place somewhere else, but I was never at home because I was always traveling,” Lindsay exclusively told Us in 2020. “And so for us, you know, we know how to work this out and navigate it, and obviously we have an end goal in mind. This is not a forever situation.”

Shortly after filing for divorce, Abasolo defended Lindsay from assumptions that she was to blame for things coming to an end.

“To be fair, we’ve been living together for almost 3 years here in LA. Not sure why people think we’ve been apart this entire time,” he wrote via Instagram in January. “Yes, her career came first, but there were opportunities for her that were smart for her to take which could have not been offered later. It’s hard as it is for women of color to get big gigs which I’ve observed through watching Rachel’s efforts.”

Abasolo concluded: “It’s not just women who should be expected to sacrifice, but a man can do it too. Her building her future was not the problem. I would encourage anyone to pursue their dreams and hope they have a healthy support system to do so.”

Lindsay admitted earlier this month that she’s ready to date — and she even knows what she’s looking for next.

“I’m very open to dating. It’s weird because I am months out from the separation — we are past it. Now I’m in a place where I don’t necessarily want to get into the details of it, but I want to talk about the healing process, because it’s very real,” she shared on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of Scott Evans’ YouTube series.

Lindsay clarified she isn’t focused on “physical” attributions as much anymore, but there are other traits she finds more important.

“I do want you to be loyal, have a personality, adventurous, charming and maybe even a little corny. I want them to be ambitious but also very understanding,” she detailed. “I can no longer date for potential. I have to date somebody who knows who they are, knows what they want, is secure in who they are and are not intimidated.”