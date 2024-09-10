Rachel Zoe is already moving forward after announcing her divorce from husband Rodger Berman.

Hours after confirming the split, Zoe, 53, ditched her wedding ring for a public appearance in Los Angeles. The stylist attended a launch for Jeremiah Brent’s new Crate & Kids line held at the Hotel Bel-Air on Monday, September 9.

In snaps from the event, Zoe donned a white, bohemian-style gown and wore her blonde locks in loose waves. While she accessorized with a statement necklace and several rings, her wedding ring was noticeably missing.

Shortly before the event, Zoe announced that she and Berman, 55, had called it quits after 26 years of marriage.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” she wrote in a statement shared via Instagram on Monday. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

She continued, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

Zoe and Berman met in 1991 while they were both studying at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. They exchanged vows in 1998 and went on to welcome sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

Fans have watched Zoe and Berman’s relationship play out on TV over the years, both on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013, and on Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, which ran for one season in 2015. Berman, a former investment banker, is also the cofounder and co-CEO of Rachel Zoe Inc.

Before calling it quits, Zoe and Berman previously discussed their long-lasting relationship during an August 2017 interview with Well+Good.

“[We] talk things out,” Zoe explained, detailing the secret to their romance’s longevity. “I think we just deal with it. And anyone that knows us really well would say that our recovery rate is the shortest recovery rate they’ve ever seen. We recover in three to five minutes. We just kind of forget about it. That’s what happens after a million years together.”

Berman agreed with his wife that the habit was “one of the things that has kept us sort of sane,” adding, “We don’t really go to the grave with anything.”