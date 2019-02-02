They’re in a crazy little thing called love. Rami Malek praised his girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, who played his significant other in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Oscar nominee, 37, who accepted the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, couldn’t help but gush about his real-life love at the event. “Above all, every day, people know hardships on set, there are difficult times when you have the arduous, daunting task [playing] of Freddie Mercury,” the actor said of starring as the late legendary singer in the Queen biopic during a panel on Friday, February 1. “I get a lot of love, I get a lot of takes, but there are people who can get their jobs done in just a few takes, in comparison. Actors like Lucy Boynton, who, when I looked into her eyes, I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t have to act. I don’t have to do a thing.'”

Malek added that Boynton’s portrayal of Mary Austin was “so subtle” and “so full and rich.”

The couple, who met on the set of the award-winning movie, have been seen engaging in PDA on multiple occasions since going public with their relationship in January. The Mr. Robot actor celebrated his win at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 27, by kissing his love before heading to the stage.

“She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration,” the Golden Globe winner told Us about the Politician star, 25, on January 9 before showing some love to the other members of the Bohemian Rhapsody team. “I have to say that goes for the entire cast.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Malek and Boynton’s relationship in April 2018. “He is so into her,” a source told Us at the time. “He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

