A very special evening. Rami Malek celebrated his win at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 27, by kissing his girlfriend, Lucy Boynton.

Malek, 37, leaned in to peck Boynton, 25, after he won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The actor also blew kisses to his cast members, who were seated at his table, as he made his way up to the stage to accept the trophy.

“This just seems extraordinary to me,” Malek gushed. “I just never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men, and I am so proud to be one of your peers and to celebrate my peers tonight and to be celebrated by them. It’s an honor. I’m taken aback by it.”

The Mr. Robot actor continued by thanking the famed musician who inspired his critically acclaimed role in the biopic. “I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury. I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life, being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire,” he added. “And I feel that and he allows us all to feel that, so this is, again, for him. Thank you very much.”

In April 2018, Us Weekly broke the news of Boynton and Malek’s relationship, which began after they met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. He is so into her,” a source told Us at the time. “He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

The Los Angeles native later confirmed his romance with the Murder on the Orient Express star at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on January 4.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton,” he said while accepting the Breakthrough Artist Award. “You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

