After the death of rapper Chris King, tributes for the late musician began streaming in from his famous friends and collaborators.

King was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, according to a statement released by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said King and some friends were hanging out when three suspects attempted to rob them, ultimately leading to the gunfire that resulted in King’s death. He was 32 years old.

“Love you bro. This one hurts,” Justin Bieber wrote via his Instagram Stories Saturday, April 20. “Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

King recently revealed that he and Bieber, 30, actually lived together nearly a decade ago.

“Fun fact: i lived at my brother krib for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago,” King wrote in a December 2023 Instagram post alongside a photo of him and Bieber. “Glad some people never change no matter what. all love, forever extended family.”

Keke Palmer shared a grainy screenshot of a conversation she once had with King, writing via Instagram on Sunday, April 21, “I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began.”

“iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days,” Palmer, 30, continued. “Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say.”

King was a member of the four-person boy band 2 Much alongside Myles Cleveland, Milo Stokes and Marcel Wildy.

Palmer concluded, “You always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Related: Bask in Justin Bieber’s Cool Fashion Evolution: Baggy Suits, More Justin Bieber has a wardrobe to remember. Since stepping into the spotlight in 2009, Bieber has become known for unique style sense that is undeniably authentic. Whether he’s rocking streetwear or formalwear, the hitmaker stays true to himself. One of his first noteworthy looks came at his first-ever Grammys in 2010. Bieber looked crisp in […]

Trippie Redd remembered King with a carousel of photos posted Saturday via Instagram.

“I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!!” Redd, 24, wrote. “😪😪😪 @whoischrisking 💔I can’t catch a break 🤮💔💔💔💔💔.”

In the comments of Redd’s post, rapper Machine Gun Kelly wrote, “Chris was rare.”

Redd eulogized his friend in another Instagram post on Sunday, calling King “one of my best friends.”

“Until we meet again twin!” Redd wrote. “I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking.”

Authorities in Nashville are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the men responsible for King’s death. No arrests have been made.