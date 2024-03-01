Justin Bieber has a wardrobe to remember.

Since stepping into the spotlight in 2009, Bieber has become known for unique style sense that is undeniably authentic. Whether he’s rocking streetwear or formalwear, the hitmaker stays true to himself.

One of his first noteworthy looks came at his first-ever Grammys in 2010. Bieber looked crisp in leather pants and a black vest. He paired the outfit with a gray dress shirt, a silky tie and sneakers. Bieber accessorized with a black watch, and his brunette hair was styled in his signature swoop.

Flashforward to May 2015, Bieber was a must-see at the Met Gala in a Balmain suit. His black jacket featured gold embroidered dragons, nailing the “China: Through The Looking Glass” theme. He paired the blazer with a button-up top, black pants and black shoes. The “Boyfriend” singer accessorized the look with cool shades.

Years later, Bieber was a sight to see at the 2022 Grammys, when he paired an oversized Balenciaga suit with a hot pink beanie and platform shoes from the brand’s collab with Crocs.

Keep scrolling to see Bieber’s fashion evolution: