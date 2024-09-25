Rapper Fatman Scoop’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Connecticut medical examiner’s office confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday, September 25, that Fatman Scoop (real name Isaac Freeman III) died of heart disease.

News broke last month that the musician died at the age of 56 hours after he collapsed in the middle of a concert in Connecticut. He was taken to a hospital after CPR was administered on the stage.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life,” a statement from the late rapper’s family read on August 31. “Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage.”

The statement continued, “As we mourn the loss of Fatman Scoop, we also celebrate this remarkable life and the countless lives he touched. Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”

Fatman Scoop was best known for his guest spots on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey’s “I Like That.”

“Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club,” his family concluded. “His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop is survived by his two children, whom he shared with a past partner.

The music industry, including Elliott, have since rallied around Fatman Scoop’s family.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time,” Elliott, 53, wrote via X on August 31. “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will NEVER be forgotten.”

Music producer Pure Cold (a.k.a. Birch Michael) also memorialized the late star in a poignant tribute.

“You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me,” Pure Cold wrote via Instagram. “I am honestly lost for words. You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today.”