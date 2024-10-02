Rapper Rich Homie Quan’s Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Rich Homie Quan’s official cause of death has been revealed.

According to a report released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 1, and obtained by People, Quan (real name Dequantes Lamar) died from an accidental drug overdose on September 5. He was 34.

The outlet reported that “several drugs were found” in Quan’s system, “including fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine and THC.” Quan is believed to have shown “no signs of trauma” when his body was found in his Atlanta home by his brother, per People.

An incident report obtained by People stated that Quan’s brother “told police that he woke at 3 a.m. on the day of his brother’s death and noticed the rapper asleep on the floor by the kitchen with food in his mouth.”

The outlet added that “a woman ultimately called police … at 11 a.m.” after noticing Quan had stopped breathing, noting that she had seen Quan earlier but assumed he was “asleep.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Quan’s death to Us Weekly last month. At the time, TMZ reported that Quan’s family were “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death” and were “desperately searching for answers.”

Quan’s music career peaked in 2013 when he released the track, “Type of Way,” which climbed to No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was later certified as gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, indicating it attracted sales of over 500,000 units.

The hit track became an anthem for the 2013 Michigan State football team, who welcomed Quan to join them on the field when they celebrated their victory over Stanford in the 2014 Rose Bowl.

Quan released the song “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” in 2015, which also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for two BET Hip Hop Awards.

In 2018, Quan released his only solo studio album, titled Rich as in Spirit, which featured an appearance from Rick Ross.

News of Quan’s death rocked the music world with many taking to social media to mourn the star and share tributes.

Quavo, who posted a picture of himself, Quan and the late Takeoff, via his Instagram Stories, captioned the image, “May God be with US never saw this being apart of our journey 🙏🏾.”

Quan’s last Instagram post was shared on September 3. The post read, “Vision clear even through the BS 🤫,” alongside a photo of the musician trying on a pair of glasses.