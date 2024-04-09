Ray J is responding to Princess Love‘s divorce filing, the fourth over the course of their relationship.

The singer, 43, is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two young children, daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4, according to court documents obtained by People on Thursday, April 4.

Ray J (whose real name is Willie Ray Norwood) also requested that several of his and Love’s assets be split, including “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” and his earnings since their date of separation, which was listed as “to be determined.”

Additionally, Ray J – who is being represented by famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser – asked that he and Love pay their own attorney fees, and asked in the filing that spousal support for Love, 39, be determined at a later date.

Love filed for divorce from the “Sexy Can I” singer on February 26. That same day, she posted a lengthy statement announcing their split via Instagram.

“Dear Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce,” she began. “After much reflection, discussion and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

Love continued, “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

While noting that “this chapter” of their lives is closing, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said they’re looking forward to “embracing the opportunities for growth, healing and new beginnings that lie ahead.”

“We are confident that with time, understanding and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience,” she said. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

The estranged couple tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating. They welcomed daughter Melody in May 2018 and son Epik in January 2020.

Love first filed for divorce from the singer in May 2020; however, she filed to have it dismissed two months later.

Ray J filed for divorce in September that same year, Us Weekly confirmed. The breakup news came one year after Love accused Ray J of leaving her and Melody “stranded” in Las Vegas after the BET’s Soul Train Awards.

At the time, Love alleged via social media that Ray J blocked her from calling him. Ray J’s rep told Us that her claims were “not factual,” and he addressed the situation via Instagram.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” he wrote in November 2019. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

The pair requested the divorce be dismissed in February 2021 after seemingly patching things up. Ray J then filed for divorce seven months later, but called it off in March 2023.