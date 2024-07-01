Ray J claimed he is “suicidal” in a social media post shared following an altercation at a BET Awards afterparty.

“I’m really at a breakin point,” the singer, 43, wrote in a lengthy statement shared via his Instagram Story on Monday, July 1. “To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore!”

He added, “This s–t that is happening is mind blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality.”

Ray J was involved in a physical altercation with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer outside of rapper GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty on Sunday night. Footage shared online showed the two men locked in an intense conversation before Ray J attempted to swing at Plummer. Ray J was then blocked by security and removed from the situation.

“These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused about this whole life!” Ray J continued in his post. “The s–t that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful.”

Ray J claimed that BET locked him out of the awards show as well. “I don’t know who they didn’t want me to see. It was weird,” he said. “Anyway, I left and went back to silence my frustrations. Flashing back to my every day thought of my life, the truth that’s given is a LIE!” He further shared that he is “on [his] way out of the country.”

The Love & Hip Hop star also took the time to apologize to his sister, Brandy, promising he would “make it right” and that he “won’t let them get away with it” in his cryptic message.

“THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DON’T WANT ANY MORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!!” he wrote. “I promise you I will be [free] of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side.”

Ray J concluded his post by saying, “I tried to do it for real last time.”

The incident on Sunday came amid Ray J’s divorce from Princess Love. In April, he responded to her divorce filing with a request for joint legal and physical custody of his and Love’s two children, daughter Melody 5, and son Epik, 4.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.