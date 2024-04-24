Ray J and Princess Love are serious about calling it quits this time.

“Ray J and Princess have had an on and off relationship for a long time. And even though they’ve broken up in the past, this time feels very different,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re both walking away knowing for sure that they truly made an effort at saving their marriage.”

Love (full name Princess Norwood), 39, announced the pair’s decision to divorce via Instagram in February.

“After much reflection, discussion and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” she wrote in a lengthy statement, adding that the choice “was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well being.”

Related: Couples Who Reconciled After Divorce Filings Over the years, many celebrity couples have had on and off relationships that ultimately ended in divorce — but wasn’t always made legal the first time around. Before they were granted a legal split in February 2022, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, for their part, gave their romance another go. The pair originally met […]

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2016, have split several times before. Love initially filed for divorce in May 2020, but filed to have it dismissed two months later. That September, Ray J (full name William Norwood Jr.), 43, filed for divorce before requesting a dismissal in February 2021. He filed again in October 2021, but called off the divorce in March 2023.

The twosome also clashed in November 2019, when a pregnant Love claimed via social media that Ray J left her and their daughter Melody, now 5, “stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling.”

Ray J, who also shares son Epik, 4, with Love, shut down the accusations.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Despite their ups and downs, Love emphasized in her split announcement that she and Ray J are “committed to coparenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

Love is also still close with Ray J’s parents, the source tells Us.

“Ray J’s parents love Princess and want to maintain a great relationship with her, not only for the sake of their grandkids, but also because Princess will always be family to them,” the insider says. “Ray J admires his parents’ relationship and would love to have what they have. But he also wants to be in a marriage where he feels fulfilled and happy.”

The source adds that Ray J “will always have love and respect for Princess,” but the exes have “decided they’re better off as friends.”