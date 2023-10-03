The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have expensive taste — and a hunger for drama — and with Us Weekly’s help fans can also channel their inner Housewife.

In this week’s “VIP Scene,” Us Weekly is breaking down the RHOC cast’s go-to hot spots while staying local. First up: The Quiet Woman!

The Corona Del Mar, California, eatery is one of the most-frequented restaurants in the show’s history. In addition to being “classically cool since 1965,” The Quiet Woman was the infamous location for Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd’s blowout fight on season 12.

“F—k you. Read between these lines you f—king bitch,” Shannon, 59, screamed at Kelly, 48, during the heated exchange. “Get the f—k out of here.”

The awkward encounter resulted in all the Housewives leaving the upscale location in shame — but that hasn’t stopped Shannon from dining there now.

“As far as restaurants go, of course we’re going to say The Quiet Woman,” Shannon exclusively told Us in September when asked about her “favorite” local food stop.

Pal Vicki Gunvalson agreed before adding in R&D Kitchen and Gulfstream both in the Newport Beach area.

Gina Kirschenheiter picked San Juan Capistrano’s Five Vines Wine Bar — located not far from the famous Mission San Juan Capistrano — as her top restaurant in the area.

“I love Five Vines. That is my total jam. It’s also mine and Travis [Mullen]‘s date spot,” Gina, 39, exclusively revealed to Us. “This is a good plug too because it’s a wine bar and I am sober, but it’s so much more than a wine bar.”

Gina swears by the eatery’s cheese and meat plate, gushing, “Just have everything! Their flatbreads [and] the spinach dip is to die for.”

If you’d rather be shopping than chowing down in Orange County, Vicki, 61, told Us that Alice + Olivia at Newport’s Fashion Island is a must.

“We shop at the same stores,” Vicki explained, referring to her and Shannon. The women noted that Neiman Marcus is also one of their go-to spots.

Vicki added: “There’s not that many stores in Orange County, especially in the Newport Beach area. So we tend to all shop at the same places.”

Watch the exclusive video above for all the RHOC-approved hot spots — including the high-end space Heather Dubrow used to launch her HD Network on season 17. Check back weekly for more “VIP Scene” episodes.