Rebecca Cheptegei’s former partner has died from injuries sustained in the attack that killed the Ugandan Olympic athlete.

Dickson Ndiema was pronounced dead on Monday, September 9, at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya, according to a statement from the hospital obtained by The New York Times. The statement noted that he had developed respiratory failure after sustaining severe airway burns. Ndiema was 32.

Cheptegei died last week at age 33, days after Ndiema, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. The athlete was taken to the hospital on September 1 following a disagreement with Ndiema at her home in Kenya.

Following the attack, Cheptegei was left with burns on 75 percent of her body and was in critical condition. She died three days later on September 4 after experiencing organ failure.

Ndiema, meanwhile, received burns on about 40 percent of his body and had been receiving treatment at the same hospital as Cheptegei. Police had planned to charge him with murder if he recovered from his burns.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” Uganda’s athletics federation shared via X on Thursday, September 5. “As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace.”

Donald Rukare, the president of Uganda’s Olympic committee, also shared his condolences for Cheptegei, who finished 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics earlier this summer.

“We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend,” Rukare wrote via X on Thursday. “May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure.”

Rebecca’s father, Joseph Cheptegei, told reporters last week that he had previously informed the police that Ndiema had been stalking and threatening his daughter but said authorities had been “taking the matter for granted.”

Prior to Ndiema’s death, Joseph was concerned that his daughter’s killer would flee before authorities could prosecute him.

“I have a lot of grief because I’ve lost my daughter,” he told the Los Angeles Times in a story published Thursday. “As it is now, the criminal who harmed my daughter is a murderer and I am yet to see what the security officials are doing. He is still free and might even flee.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.