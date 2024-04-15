Rebecca Ferguson was “not expecting” the internet sleuths to try to uncover the “idiot” costar who made her cry.

“Number one, yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab,” Ferguson, 40, said during a Sunday, April 14, appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” referring to her recent interview on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast where she discussed a problematic costar. “But what I realized even at the age that I am now is it doesn’t matter … I am me. I definitely think I’m much more open. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person — of course, people will be interested.”

Ferguson added that she was “excited” about the question posed by Josh Smith during her February interview, which later went viral.

“The point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on — this is how I formulated it in myself — where you want change, or you will not accept it?” Ferguson recalled. “And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

Related: Biggest Costar Feuds Ever These celebrities can’t stand each other in real life — see the biggest costar feuds ever!

After her initial comments circulated online, Ferugson said she was contacted by fellow actors whom she had worked with before.

“But I got phone calls from amazing costars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?’” Ferguson continued during her appearance on Sunday. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think.’ I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.’”

During her original appearance on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast while promoting Dune: Part Two, Ferguson slammed an “absolute idiot” of a past costar without naming names.

“This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”

Related: 24 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024 Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear. But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to […]

Ferguson recalled later standing up for herself. “I remember the next day I walked on, and I said, ‘You get off my set,’” Ferguson continued. “I remember being so scared and I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can eff off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.’”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who starred in 2014’s Hercules with Ferguson, publicly came to Ferguson’s defense quickly after she detailed her experience.

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls–t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set,” Johnson, 51, shared via X in February. “I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”