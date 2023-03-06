A royal run-in gone wrong? Rebel Wilson opened up about meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — and claimed the twosome gave off pretty different vibes.

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, detailed the somewhat awkward interaction during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, recalling that her mom, Sue Bownds, was with her in California for the occasion.

“We went up to Santa Barbara [and] met Harry. [He] could not have been nicer,” Wilson gushed of the Duke of Sussex, 38, telling host Andy Cohen that she’d never met the royal couple before but has a “mutual friend” with Harry.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress began to trail off as she described Meghan, 41, saying that the Suits alum “was not as cool” as her husband. “She wasn’t as naturally warm,” she claimed. “And then my mom, being Australian, just asked her all these slightly rude questions … like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that. So maybe that’s why she [wasn’t happy].”

Harry and Meghan’s inner circle is full of celebrities, but some corners of Hollywood appeared to be divided when it came to the pair’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December 2022. The six-episode special detailed the duo’s 2020 exit from their senior royal roles and subsequent move to the West Coast, where they live with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 20 months.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Meghan said in a confessional at the beginning of episode 1. “I just really want to get to the other side of all of this. I don’t know what to say anymore.”

The Invictus Games founder, for his part, explained that the choice to leave the palace behind was made out of concern for his family’s safety. “This is about duty and service. I feel as though being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media,” he argued.

At the time, several A-listers chimed in on the couple’s revelations with a wide range of perspectives. “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me. People are saying, ‘Oh, a woman should never take a man away from his family. That’s all that this is.’ Um, have you seen this family?” Maren Morris said in a December 2022 TikTok video.

The country singer, 32, added that she’s “never” understood the level of vitriol Meghan has faced in the public eye. “This all feels very pointed at one woman, as it mostly always has [been] in history,” she said.

Bethenny Frankel, meanwhile, told followers that she found the docuseries “boring” after watching the first three episodes. “It didn’t hold my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized,” she said in a TikTok review. “They wanted us to know that they are real human beings. … We believe that you are really in love and we believe that you’re really human beings. … If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire blows up even bigger. It feels like they — and Meghan in particular — just keep wanting to tell us more.”