Rebel Wilson had a rather interesting experience with the royal family — at least according to her recently released memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson, 44, wrote about getting “a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party” from someone who is “like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne.” The alleged royal family member claimed they needed “more girls” at the party.

When it came time for the “insane” soiree, the Pitch Perfect star recalled everything about the event, including her “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat.” Wilson noted that there were men “jousting on horses in a field” and some women “dressed as mermaids.” Overall, Wilson called the party “a vibe.”

She also remembered having a run-in with an unnamed royal family member.

Related: Rebel Wilson and Fiancee Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people […]

“I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs,” she wrote, per multiple outlets. “There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2 a.m. and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.”

Spoiler alert: it was not candy. Wilson was later allegedly informed it was “molly.”

“I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused,” she wrote. “He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”

Wilson thought back on her invitation to the party.

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” she wrote. “They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

The actress did, however, make it clear that she did not participate in the sex and drugs portion of the evening.

Related: When Stars Lost Their Virginity Find out who had sex for the first time at (gasp!) age 11

“Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” she recalled.

Wilson’s book, which was released on April 2, has been making major headlines. Not only did she detail past discourse with Sacha Baron Cohen when they worked together (he subsequently denied all of her claims), but Wilson discussed her sex life ­in depth — revealing that her first-ever orgasm occurred five years ago while masturbating.

“I’d never really learned about orgasms,” she wrote, in part. “It was more about the guy climaxing, and then pretty quickly sex was over. And while I had experienced pleasure, I don’t think at this point I’d truly had an orgasm. I might’ve thought I had.”