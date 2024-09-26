Reginald VelJohnson is speaking out on the rumors about his connection to Diddy.

“It’s all bulls—. I don’t know that man,” the Family Matters alum, 72, said to TMZ on Thursday, September 25. “I never met that man before. I wish him well, though.”

After Diddy’s arrest earlier this month, a clip resurfaced online of comedian Luce Cannon claiming that he saw VelJohnson and Diddy being intimate. The rumor gained traction after Charlamagne Tha God discussed the allegation on a May episode of “Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh” podcast.

VelJohnson, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, denied the allegations of him and Diddy and urged people spreading the rumors to “get a life.”

Diddy’s behavior has been a hot topic after he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering by a grand jury on September 16. The 14-page indictment was unsealed the following day. The legal document alleged that Diddy “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” The claims date back as far as 2009.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy was later denied bail and remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” his attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. … Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

The indictment claimed that Diddy arranged events dubbed “Freak Offs,” which were “elaborate and produced sex performances” that often took place in hotels. The rapper allegedly “masturbated during, and often electronically recorded” them.

Evidence of the alleged events were found in his Miami and Beverly Hills homes, which were raided in March. Law enforcement “seized various ‘Freak Off’ supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, per the court docs.

On Thursday, Diddy’s lawyer addressed the number of baby oil bottles and suggested that the music mogul purchased the product in bulk.

“I guess. I don’t know what you need a thousand … one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need a thousand for,” Agnifilo said to TMZ for their upcoming documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. “I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).