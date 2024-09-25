Emma Slater is grateful that Dancing With the Stars brought Reginald VelJohnson into her life.

“Every day I get to be here at @dancingwiththestars it’s a blessing. I find myself looking around more and taking it all in,” the professional dancer, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 24, alongside a selfie of her and VelJohnson. “One day when I’m looking back on my life I’ll remember these days and how I got to meet so many beautiful people who shaped who I am.”

Slater added that included in that bunch was the Die Hard actor, 72, who she is currently paired up with for season 33.

“One of those people is @thereginaldveljohnson. It’s no coincidence that we are partners,” she gushed. “It’s truly stunning how life works behind the scenes to give you exactly what you need. Learning this more and more every day, as I get to dance the hours away with [a] person that I cherish 💫❤️.”

VelJohnson echoed similar sentiments in the comments section writing, “My amazing partner Thank you for everything @theemmaslater 👏🏾🥰💃🏾.”

On the Tuesday episode of the ballroom dance competition show, VelJohnson paid tribute to his film career by dancing a Paso Doble to Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” which is featured in Die Hard. He dedicated the number to costar Bruce Willis, who has been battling aphasia since 2022.

“He was very kind to me in my first major role,” he said of Willis, 69, during the episode. “I thanked him for that and always will.”

Slater and VelJohnson ultimately received a score of 15 out of 30 points. Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard, they survived a double elimination. Ultimately Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling were the first stars sent home.

Later that night, Slater took to her social media to thank the DWTS fans for keeping her and VelJohnson in the competition.

“Oh my god, you guys. I’m so happy right now!” she gushed via her Instagram Story while tagging VelJohnson in the post.

The following day, Slater shared a video of her and VelJohnson back in the studio getting ready for the next show.

When the season 33 cast was first announced, Slater exclusively gushed to Us Weekly about how excited she was to be paired up with VelJohnson.

“I couldn’t help but cry a little bit when I saw him,” she recalled. “Because I’m such a fan and I have watched Die Hard every year … honestly, [for] decades now.”

VelJohnson told Us that he had an instant connection with Slater as he “looked at her face, [and] fell in love.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. There will be no new episode on Tuesday, October 1.