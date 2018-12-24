From reality stars to one of the biggest names in music, there were many cheating scandals that made headlines in 2018.

Early in the year, Cardi B was vocal about her decision to stay with now-estranged husband, Offset, after he was accused of cheating on her. In December, the “Money” rapper had a change of heart and announced the former couple’s split, just four months after she gave birth to their daughter, Kulture. The Migos member’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni issued a public apology following their breakup.

“I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn’t know how serious his marriage was, you know … I feel ashamed,” she claimed to TMZ at the time. “To Cardi B and to her fans and to her family and to her situation: these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home or be a cause of someone just saying, like, ’F—k it,’ to get a divorce or anything like that.”

Another big scandal of the year came in April when photos and videos of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian began to surface just days before she went into labor and welcomed their first child together, a daughter True. The infidelity later played out on multiple episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but despite the NBA player’s infidelity, the two remain a couple.

