Reneé Rapp doesn’t think Mean Girls costar Christopher Briney should be “canceled” despite not recognizing a killer pop collab.

In a recent video posted by Buzzfeed UK, Rapp, 24, Briney, 25, and the rest of their Mean Girls castmates react to memes related to the original film.

At one point in the interview, Briney and Rapp are shown a meme that featured a scene from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” music video. The top half of the image showed Gaga, 37, with the text, “I can’t go out *cough cough* I’m sick,” in reference to a classic scene between Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Regina George (Rachel McAdams) from the 2004 movie. On the bottom, Beyoncé, 42, replied, “Boo, you whore!”

When Briney doesn’t recognize the two pop icons, Rapp asked whether he’s ever heard the song “Telephone.”

“I don’t know,” Briney confessed. “I’m, like, sweating. Am I canceled? Is this it for me?”

Rapp laughed and reassured Briney that he won’t be “canceled” for it. “No it’s OK! It’s OK! You’re just straight. That’s OK!” she joked, noting that she would show him the music video after the interview.

Briney then asked Rapp if the meme had to do with the context of the song, to which she replied, “Like, less so than I think what you’re thinking, but I love your creativity.”

After starring as Regina George and Aaron Samuels in the new Mean Girls film inspired by the Broadway show, Rapp and Briney formed a strong friendship.

“He’s such a conglomerate of many things,” Rapp gushed about Briney in an August 2023 interview with MTV. “I’ve never met someone who confuses me more, like, I’m just so puzzled every time I’m around him. I’m like, ‘You are such a little cutie, what is going on? Like, what is it?’ I love him.”

Briney even attended Rapp’s 24th birthday party, where he sang a special karaoke song for her.

“He’s going to do ‘Night Changes’ by One Direction for my birthday on Wednesday at the club,” Rapp shared in an interview with People earlier this month. “That’s what we’ll be doing. For you.”