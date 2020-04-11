'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield’s Mom Found Safe After Going Missing

Shereé Whitfield confirmed that her mom, Thelma Ferguson, has been safely located after being reported as missing for two weeks.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 50, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 10. “My mom has been found safe and healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

Whitfield captioned the post, “The power of prayer is UNdeniable!”

Ferguson was reported missing last month after she was last seen leaving her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, to go to the bank on March 23. Whitfield shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, that she and her family were looking for her mother. The Ohio native revealed that she was hesitant to ask her followers for help but she was concerned for her mother’s well-being.

“Although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family,” Whitfield captioned a photo of her mother. “Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have [sic] gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends.”

She added, “Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other …. Family is everything!”

Whitfield received an outpouring of support from her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costars. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann replied with prayer hand emojis. Shamea Morton replied, “sorry to hear. Praying for her safe return.” Kandi Burruss, meanwhile, commented “Oh no!! I’m praying for her safe return!”

Before announcing her mother’s return home on Friday, Whitfield thanked her followers for their well wishes. “I truly appreciate the outpouring of love, support and prayers for my mother’s safe return home,” she wrote. “I know this no doubt will move mountains and bring her home. My family and I are humbly thankful for each and every post, repost, notification, text, and phone call.”