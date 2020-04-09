Speaking out. Sheree Whitfield, formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate her mom, Thelma Ferguson, after being reported as missing for two weeks.

Whitfield, 50, asked her Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 8, to “pray for my mother’s safe return home” upon divulging the news. However, the Bravolebrity also shared why she “was hesitant” to open up about her concerns prior to now.

“Although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family,” Whitfield wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of her mother. “Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have [sic] gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends.”

The Bravo alum continued, “Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other …. Family is everything!

In closing, Whitfield asked that anyone who may have information on the matter call Sandy Springs Police Department in Sandy Springs, Georgia, at 770-551-6923. She also listed a contact email for Detective Gehricke, the police personnel who is tasked with handling the missing person’s case, at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.

Whitfield’s message of concern received support from Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, both past and present. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann simply replied separately with prayer hand emojis, while Shamea Morton wrote that she was “sorry to hear” about the sad news, adding, “😔 Praying for her safe return. 🙏🏾.” As for Kandi Burruss, she commented, “Oh no!! I’m praying for her safe return!”

Meanwhile, Omarosa Manigault, a former aide to President Donald Trump and Apprentice alum, wrote, “I’m praying in the name of Jesus sis!”

Ferguson was reported as missing late last month, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Whitfield’s mother was last seen on March 23, during which she left her home in Sandy Springs to visit the bank. Police confirmed that she was dressed in gray pants and a black shirt at the time of her last known appearance. She was driving a 2009 Honda Accord.