Drew Sidora is keeping it real when it comes to her divorce from her estranged husband Ralph Pittman.

“It’s still not settled and yes, we’re still living together under the same roof,” Sidora, 39, told People in an interview published Friday, July 19.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went on to share that her current situation came as a bit of a shock, telling the outlet, “I didn’t even know that could happen. I was like, ‘What?’”

As for the living situation, even though the two are living in the same home they are not sharing the same bedroom.

“He is living in the basement, and that was court-ordered,” Sidora shared, noting that the situation has “just been crazy.”

“It’d be much easier if we were able to move on separately; you know, out of sight, out of mind, with your own space and your own energy. But that’s clearly not in the cards,” Sidora said. “So sharing space has been a double whammy.”

“We’re kind of, like, the blueprint for a s–tshow divorce,” she joked.

Pittman filed for divorce from Sidora star on February 27, 2023, as revealed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He marked their separation date as February 23 and declared in the paperwork that “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation.”

Sidora’s representative confirmed the split to Us, stating, “For three years, the Pittmans welcomed millions of viewers into their home as they struggled to repair their marriage. Despite undeniable differences, they agree that their marriage is irretrievably broken and are going their separate ways.”

The couple, married since 2014, share two children: son Machai, 7, and daughter Aniya, 5. Sidora also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Their rocky relationship has been in the spotlight, especially during Sidora’s stint on RHOA. They briefly separated before she joined the show for season 13 in 2020, and season 14 featured a storyline where Sidora discovered Pittman sending inappropriate texts to an assistant.

“We’ve gone through counseling and we’re still in counseling so that’s nothing new, but as we grow each year, we learn things about each other,” Sidora told Us in May 2022. “And what you guys are seeing is really just our marriage. People that know us know that one day you’re good and one day you are not. Marriage is not easy. … We’re not willing to give up that easy and we’re pushing through and it’s not always nice. It’s not always easy and you guys just kind of have a front row to that. I sometimes hate that it’s all out there, but anybody that knows my husband, like, he does not put on for the camera.”