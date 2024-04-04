Annemarie Wiley addressed husband Marcellus Wiley‘s alleged transphobic comments and her controversial political beliefs after her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I am so happy to address that,” Annemarie, 40, said on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of the “Reality With the King” podcast. “Calling someone transphobic is very hurtful, disgusting, and damaging. I support the trans community, trans rights and women’s sports. No one is transphobic.”

Annemarie went on to address Marcellus’ controversial stance regarding transgender female athletes competing in sports alongside cisgender female athletes, adding, “My husband’s stance on it is that he is not in support of it, and he’s in support of there being safe spaces for everybody, and I agree with that.”

In February 2023, Marcellus, 49, took to Instagram to state that he had “no issue with transgenders” but had “an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women.”

Annemarie alleged that she was “badgered” and “attacked” over the comments even though she suspected that “around 90 percent” of the cast held similar views.

During Tuesday’s episode, Annemarie also denied rumors that she’s friends with political commentator Candace Owens. Annemarie’s clarification comes after she recently announced she won’t be returning to RHOBH.

“To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement. I never auditioned for this show,” Annemarie shared in an Instagram statement March 21. “The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid season.”

Annemarie said she was “disappointed” by her final edit, adding, “Fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story … What I am is a woman, a proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily.”

She continued: “To the real fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity. As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper! I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with.”

Annemarie has been married to Marcellus since 2014 and they share three children, Marcellus Jr., Aliya Jane and Alivia Marie. Marcellus is also the father of daughter Morocca Alise from a past relationship.