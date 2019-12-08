



Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville claimed that she was drugged in a series of tweets posted on Sunday, December 8.

“Pretty sure I just got drugged #water what?” the former model, 47, wrote. “It’s def just molly,” she posted in another tweet adding, “So high.”

In April, Glanville broke down in tears on Instagram after she was spotted leaving Mr. Chow restaurant in Hollywood while intoxicated after a night out with friends.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want, but I’m telling you I’m embarrassed,” the Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance author said at the time. “Sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands, and they get to have their kids full-time, and, you know, I don’t have that.”

She added, “There is a worry that I’m gonna grow old alone. And I know I embarrass my kids. I’m not perfect. That’s all I gotta say.”

Glanville also posted a telling quote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m not perfect, I’m only human,” the meme read. “So if I make mistakes, read the first sentence again.”

The TV personality posted a group photo with her friends from their night out a few days later. “Before shots :/,” Glanville captioned the photo.

She took to Twitter to address the backlash she received from her partying on April 14. “I’ve been VERY open about Suffering from depression and having recently switched antidepressants So please please stop these negative comments unless you really just want to send me over the f–king edge,” Glanville tweeted at the time. “I’m sad and ashamed isn’t that enough?”

However, a few hours later, Glanville wasn’t as apologetic over her actions.

“Sorry for my tweet,” she wrote. “I just realized the only people I owe explanations to are my family. I’m not 25 my body isn’t perfect and I got wasted I’m sure it’s happened to plenty of you however you don’t have people taking your picture and putting on the internet [sic].”

Glanville shares sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. The former couple wed in 2001 but split in 2010 after the 46-year-old actor’s affair with his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes.