Taking sides. Brandi Glanville voiced her opinion on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s treatment of costar Lisa Vanderpump following the PuppyGate incident.

“It’s so crazy, and I’m so happy this is finally happening,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 46, said during the Friday, March 8, episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast.

Glanville continued by bashing the Vanderpump Rules star, 58. “Lisa Vanderpump is a manipulative person, and when I was on the show, I did a lot of her dirty work for her,” she claimed. “I finally realized it and I started calling her on her s–t and I had no backup, zero, and that got me no job. … I was let go.”

She added: “It’s just so refreshing to see all of these girls finally figuring it out. … It makes me feel like, thank God, it’s about f–king time. I love that [Lisa] Rinna is calling her out. This is a setup. This is what she does. It only took nine years, nine seasons for this to be recognized.”

Additionally, Glanville shared her theory that Vanderpump is “slipping” because she “is so busy with everything that she’s doing.”

Some cast members have publicly denounced the restauranteur over an incident that they believe was used to facilitate a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff. (Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that such a show is “in the works.”)

A staff member at the rescue center named John Blizzard told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that Dorit Kemsley’s dog Lucy was sent to a kill shelter. This set off season 9’s PuppyGate ordeal.

Mellencamp, 37, admitted to Us that she regretted getting involved in the “petty drama … at Lisa Vanderpump’s instruction.”

Rinna, for her part, blasted Vanderpump via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7. “My feeling is if we indeed are servicing a spin off we should be paid for it. … I get paid for what I do,” the 55-year-old reality star wrote. “So if this indeed becomes another show my lawyer will be calling.”

Richards, 50, later called out the entrepreneur for retweeting a post about firing the RHOBH cast. “Interesante,” she captioned an Instagram Story of the tweet on Thursday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!