



The cameras might not be rolling, but Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Camille Grammer and Denise Richards are still bringing the drama.

After The Bold and the Beautiful star, 48, alleged that her 50-year-old castmate made “quite offensive” racist remarks during the RHOBH season 9 reunion, Camille claimed Denise wanted to make amends over lunch.

“You tweet this and start a firestorm here on twitter then you ask to me lunch this week?” Camille tweeted at Denise on Sunday, August 4. “I’m confused.”

After a fan questioned the former MTV dancer, claiming that Denise doesn’t even “like” her, Camille agreed.

“Well that was pretty evident during the reunion she didn’t like me,” Camille replied, adding a tears of joy emoji.

Us Weekly previously revealed that Camille had a “particularly bad moment” that was edited out of the three-part reunion, which concluded on Tuesday, July 30.

“She said: ‘Do you want me to be sorry because I’m a white woman?’” a source previously told Us. “The other women were like, Camille, do you know what you are saying? That’s not OK.’”

Days later, Denise tweeted that Camille “needs to thank her lucky stars that bravo didn’t air some of her comments during the season and at the reunion.” The actress added that her “youngest daughter’s biological father is African American” and she “found some of her comments quite offensive.”

A second source later told Us exclusively that Camille described a man as “m——o” during the season, but the scene never tried.

“It was brought up by [host] Andy [Cohen during the reunion] and the other women who criticized her, and that’s when she said that whole ‘should I be sorry because I’m a white woman’ bulls–t,” the second source explained to Us. “Camille is being so aggressive to the Housewives left on the show as if she’s trying to secure her spot but she won’t. You still need to have ties to the other women to remain on the show and now she has none.”

An insider close to Camille previously told Us that she had has “been under a great deal of stress,” which “manifested itself on the show.”

“Her house burned down, her son has been living with her ex-husband, Kelsey [Grammer], her beloved assistant passed away, her mother has been in and out of the hospital with cancer, [and] she had a federal trial in Dallas,” the insider said. “She has had a great deal of pressure this year.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo for season 10 in 2020.

