War of words. John Sessa, a.k.a. the executive director of Vanderpump Dogs, called Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix out on Twitter after she expressed frustration for their boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

“How disrespectful and disloyal @ariana2525 to @LisaVanderpump – someone who has given you a job for eight years and countless opportunities,” Sessa tweeted on Sunday, May 5.

He added, “Enjoy your new $2M home.”

Madix, 33, was quick to respond, tweeting, “Ok, John. We’ve been friends for years and have had plenty of deep conversations about this stuff. You tweeting this little prepared paragraph instead of just texting me is very telling.”

The pair’s disagreement stems from comments the TV personality made about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, after she confronted her about bashing her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and his business partner, Tom Schwartz, on the season 7 finale of their Bravo hit.

“Literally as the words were coming out of my mouth, I realized that it was a completely pointless endeavor,” Madix said during the aftershow. “She’ll never take what I’m saying seriously. I’ll always be her, like, minion, you know? What is the point?”

The SUR bartender continued: “All I’m going to do is make her mad. … She’ll get vindictive. She’ll try to get back at me for having this opinion and these concerns, so you know what? Screw it. I’ll just go back to my f–king corner and stay out of it and live my life.”

Madix also commented on Vanderpump’s argument style in general. “If Lisa says the sky is purple, every person in the entire world will be like, ‘Lisa’s word is gold, so the sky must be purple,’” she said. “She can do no wrong in anyone’s eyes, so it’s, like, really hard to have a difference of opinion with her.”

Her costars Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Sandoval, 35, also commented on the restaurateurs’ leadership tactics. “They can sometimes be very aggressive,” Sandoval said in the aftershow.

The TomTom co-owner said he has respect for Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, but he isn’t keen on some of their business tactics. “I disagree with that way of leading,” said Sandoval. “And to me, you get loyalty by giving happiness and positive reinforcement, not through intimidation, not through arrogance or whatever.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Vanderpump’s rep for comment.

Part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on Bravo Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

