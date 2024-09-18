PK Kemsley has reached a milestone in his sobriety journey.

“I’m 9 months Sober today,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 14. “I made a decision to share my sober journey publicly … why ? Firstly to try in my small way to help break the stigma associated with addiction.”

Kemsley added that if you’ve never seen “drink or drugs change a person you love” that you are “pretty lucky.”

“So for anyone on the same journey as me, congratulations,” he continued. “For anyone who is considering getting sober, I know it’s tough and the decision is warped with fear … But I read that fear is a mile wide and an inch deep …so it looks like this ocean your [sic] gonna step into and drown but as soon as you step into it you find out it’s not that deep at all and you can keep walking through it.”

While Kemsley admitted he does “miss drinking for sure,” he realized that the benefits from abstaining are “so freaking huge.”

“You get to witness your life as it’s supposed to be experienced, raw, real and beautiful … you get to sit in the pain and it passes, you get to look and feel better … it’s so strong and empowering I can’t begin to tell you.”

Kemsley shared that he was grateful “for the overwhelming support” he’s received since he decided to be sober. He noted that all the encouraging “DMs” and posts like this one help him remain “accountable.”

Many fans and Kemsley’s friends took to the comments to cheer on his progress.

“Looking amazing. Congratulations 🎉,” RHOBH costar Tamra Judge replied.

The past year has had a lot of ups and downs for Kemsley. In May, the businessman and his wife, Dorit Kemsley, announced they were taking time apart after nearly a decade of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the pair wrote via Instagram at the time referring to their son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

The following month, PK announced that he had become sober this year and planned on continuing that journey with his children in mind.

“On Father’s Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months. Happy Father’s Day to all you great dads out there doing your best.”