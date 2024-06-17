PK Kemsley celebrated a milestone in his sobriety journey after announcing his separation from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley.

“On Father’s Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober,” PK, 56, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, June 16, which showed his progress on the Twelve Steps app. “Grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months. Happy Father’s Day to all you great dads out there doing your best.”

Before the news of their split, the estranged couple, who share son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8, publicly weathered breakup speculation.

Dorit, 47, even discussed their ups and downs, sharing on season 13 of RHOBH, “PK was drinking a lot and he’s a drinker. I just think that it’s very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much, so he gave up drinking.”

At the time, Dorit noted that PK’s lifestyle change helped improve their relationship and they were “better than ever.” Then, earlier this year, the pair surprised some Bravo fans when they announced in a joint social media statement that they’ve decided to separate after nine years of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they wrote on May 9. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

Despite navigating issues in their marriage, Dorit and PK shut down reports in October 2023 that they were living separate lives.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” Dorit and PK told People at the time. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

The statement continued: “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

After Dorit and PK announced their separation, a social media user asked Dorit why they weren’t “stronger than ever” despite their arguments otherwise. Dorit clapped back in the comments section, writing via Instagram, “We were. S–t happens. It’s called life — try it sometime. One day at a time.”