RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Explains ‘For Lease’ Sign on Her Store

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Clears Up Speculation About Her Store — Here’s Why There’s a ‘For Lease’ Sign

Sutton Stracke Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Sutton Stracke’s business is alive and well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cleared up speculation about her eponymous clothing boutique — which has appeared on the Bravo reality show several times over the years — after fans spotted a “for lease” sign on the storefront last month.

“Avi is to blame,” Sutton, 52, said on the Wednesday, September 4 episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, referring to her assistant Avi Gabay, who often appears on RHOBH alongside her. “I was out of town,” she added.

After initially joking that she didn’t “pay my rent, so they kicked me out,” Sutton explained that her business operation is changing.

“I have expanded and don’t need my storefront anymore,” Sutton said. “All my inventory has been put on a pallet and it’s being shipped to Houston.”

Sutton said she still has a unit at the back of the store that will be “by appointment only.”

“I’ll have my samples there so that you can come by appointment only,” Sutton shared.

Sutton will return to RHOBH for season 14, which is expected to premiere this fall, as a main Housewife alongside BFF Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Sutton’s close friend, actor Jennifer Tilly, will officially be a “friend” this season after making a couple of guest appearances in the past. Kathy Hilton returns as a “friend” too.

RHOBH Bio
Emily Shur/Bravo

In August, Sutton exclusively told Us Weekly that fans are in store for an “explosive” new season.

“I think that there’s a lot of us that are going through many tumultuous things in our lives,” Sutton said.

“Personally, I feel [this is] the strongest that I’ve been on the show,” Sutton continued, noting that she did “learn some things” this time around “as I do every season.”

“I love doing this show, and the learning curve is really steep, and I love getting to know the ladies in a different way every year,” she added. “I love growing as a woman. I love growing as a businesswoman, and I love growing as a friend.”

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11 Reunion: Everything We Know
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

On the upcoming season, Sutton said she’s “very sure” of herself, a departure from where she was during her first season on the show in 2020.

“Five years ago, I was really coming out of a hard divorce, and I didn’t really know exactly what I was doing. I was starting a new business, and not quite sure where I was in life,” she explained. “Now, we see me very sure of where I am in life and starting a new business and not really wanting to take it from people — but also learning how to be empathetic and listening.”

