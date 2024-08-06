Jennifer Tilly Says Joining ‘RHOBH’ Like ‘Working With Scorsese’

Your account
Entertainment

Jennifer Tilly Says Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is ‘Like Working With Martin Scorsese’

By
Jennifer Tilly Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is career goals for Jennifer Tilly.

The Bride of Chucky actress is officially joining the Bravo reality show for season 14 as a “friend,” after making a few guest appearances in the past with her BFF, Sutton Stracke, and said it is a dream come true.

‘I never thought I’d be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Tilly, 65, said in an interview with Vulture published Monday, August 5. “To me, it’s like working with Martin Scorsese.”

In case you’re wondering just how much Tilly’s new role on RHOBH means to her, she added, “I was more excited to meet Kyle Richards and Erika [Jayne] and the other ladies than I was when I met Elizabeth Taylor.”

“My boyfriend always says if he got $40 million, he wants to go into space and experience zero gravity. To me, being on Housewives is experiencing zero gravity,” continued the Oscar nominee.

“They’ve been asking me if I want to be on the show, and I’ve always said, ‘No. No.’ This year, I sort of thought, I just want to do everything different. I’m trying to take on challenges,” Tilly explained.

Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards.

Tilly is one of two newcomers joining RHOBH season 14, which is currently filming. Bozoma Saint John will join Sutton, Kyle, Erika, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais as a main cast member. Kathy Hilton also returns as a “friend.” (Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley are not returning to the show.)

Tilly recently joked that joining RHOBH is “scarier than Chucky” during an appearance on the “It Happened in Hollywood” podcast.

“I’m not a Housewife. I’m a Friend, though, which is a lot easier,” she said on the July 2 episode of the podcast. “You just dip in and out. You try to avoid, like, flying shrapnel. And you know, if drinks are thrown, I have good reflexes.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Meanwhile, Garcelle, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly in July that season 14 is shaping up to be a doozy.

“Let me tell you, the pot is stirred in so many different directions. It’s not just one person,” Garcelle said. “I mean, we’re not done shooting but I would say, give it up to my girl Sutton. It is going to be really juicy and I’m really excited. I’m excited for people to meet Boze and Jennifer Tilly, who brings a really cool vibe. And, of course, Kathy. I think it’s going to be a really strong season.”

RHOBH Bio

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

