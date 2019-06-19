A blended family! Alexis Bellino and her boyfriend, Andy Bohn, have taken a big step in their relationship — meeting the kids!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 42, recently shared photos from the couple’s Father Day’s outing.

“Father’s Day with this incredible man, his children and many more kiddos and dads. #lake #life,” Alexis captioned a snap with Bohn via Instagram.

The former Bravo star also posted a photo with one of her daughters, Mackenna, on the boat.

Alexis split from her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, after 13 years of marriage in June 2018. The exes, who finalized their divorce two months later, share son James, 13, and 11-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

The reality TV personality made her relationship with Bohn social media official in February. Earlier this month, Alexis gushed about her beau on National Best Friend Day.

“Thank you for loving all of me, for letting me be my quirky self, for showing me things in life I never saw before, for filling my heart with so much love and for making me laugh so dang hard all the time,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#colorado #hike #neverwanttobeawayfromyouforoneminute.”

Back in March, Bohn’s estranged wife, Andrea, told Us Weekly exclusively that Alexis’ social media posts “have been a source of additional pain” amid her divorce.

“In response to the comments to Ms. Bellino’s very public display of her relationship with my husband, I am feeling forced to make a plea of respect for the children involved,” Richard Harlow, Andrea’s crisis manager, told Us at the time on behalf of his client. “My marriage to Andrew was filled with both happy and challenging times, which led us to marriage counseling as recently as January. It became quite apparent our marriage was beyond reconciliation with Ms. Bellino’s Instagram post on Super Bowl Sunday. … My hope is that all adults involved can be considerate of the children Andrew and I share when taking to social media.”

