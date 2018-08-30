Jim Bellino may have sought spousal support from Alexis Bellino when he filed for divorce, but the court decided otherwise. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star was granted $10,000 a month in spousal support and $6,000 a month in child support, according to the divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Petitioner shall pay to Respondent as and for child support the sum of $2,000.00 per month per child for a total of $6,000.00 per month, payable one-half (1/2) on the first and one-half (1/2) on the fifteenth days of each month, commencing August 1,2018,” the documents read. “Petitioner shall pay to Respondent, as and for spousal support, the sum of $10,000.00 per month due and payable one-half on the first and one-half on the fifteenth days of each month commencing August 1,2018, and continuing thereafter until the death of either party, or further order of the Court, whichever first occurs.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 21 that Jim filed for divorce from Alexis after 13 years of marriage and was seeking spousal support. The twosome, who share son James, 12, and 10-year-old twin daughters Melania and MacKenna, were also granted joint legal and physical custody the kids. The docs added that “the non-custodial parent shall have the right to reasonable daily phone contact with the minor children [and] the custodial parent shall not monitor the other party’s phone calls with the minor children.”

The exes were also instructed to not “make derogatory or disparaging remarks about the other party to or in the presence of, or within the hearing of, the minor children.”

After news of their split broke, fellow RHOC stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador made headlines for allegedly making disparaging remarks about the former couple during a live podcast appearance. Jim and Alexis released a joint statement to Us Weekly in June denying any bad blood in their marriage.

“We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce. In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending,” their statement read. “Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship.”

Jim also filed a lawsuit against Judge and Beador in July for more than $1 million. The two women claimed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that they were “just poking fun” at their former costar’s husband. It’s unclear it the suit was ever settled.

