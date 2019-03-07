One month after Alexis Bellino showed off her new boyfriend, Andy Bohn, on Instagram, Bohn’s estranged wife, Andrea Bohn, spoke out about the romance.

“In response to the comments to Ms. Bellino’s very public display of her relationship with my husband, I am feeling forced to make a plea of respect for the children involved,” Richard Harlow, Andrea’s crisis manager, exclusively tells Us Weekly in a statement on behalf of his client. “My marriage to Andrew was filled with both happy and challenging times, which led us to marriage counseling as recently as January. It became quite apparent our marriage was beyond reconciliation with Ms. Bellino’s Instagram post on Super Bowl Sunday.”

The statement continued: “As a recent divorcee and mother herself, I am sure Ms. Bellino meant no harm to myself or my children with that, or subsequent posts. However, they have been a source of additional pain to an already difficult situation. My hope is that all adults involved can be considerate of the children Andrew and I share when taking to social media.”

“I wish Andrew the happiness he deserves in his new relationship and plan to continue to work with him making the parenting and protection of our children a priority,” Andrea continued. “The past month has proved to me that the love and support of family and friends is much more important than fame or social acceptance. I hope that can be a focus for all.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, made her relationship with Andy Instagram official on Super Bowl Sunday in February 2019. “RAMS Fam here @acbohn #loveisintheair #myforever,” she captioned a black-and-white picture of herself and her new beau posing in Los Angeles Rams gear. “Positive Vibes only, no negative comments please.”

When a fan called Alexis out for dating “a married man,” she fired back: “[He] was married…in middle of divorce.”

The reality TV personality was married to Jim Bellino for 13 years before they announced their split in June 2018. The duo share three children: son James, 12, and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna, 11. Alexis was granted $10,000 a month in spousal support and $6,000 a month in child support when the divorce was finalized two months later.

Us Weekly has reached out to Alexis and Andy for comment.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!