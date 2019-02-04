Alexis Bellino has a new man in her life! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her new boyfriend, Andy Bohn, on Super Bowl Sunday.

“RAMS Fam here @acbohn #loveisintheair #myforever,” Alexis, 42, captioned a sweet snap of the couple rocking Los Angeles Rams gear on Sunday, February 3.

While the Bravo personality’s beau was resting his hand on her stomach, she made it clear to fans that she was not expecting. “No I’m not preggers, he is holding my hand,” she added to the caption. “But we wouldn’t mind one more in the future.”

Alexis also addressed fan speculation that Bohn was married. “Heard he’s a married man…shame and thought you were miss religious,” one user commented.

“Was married…in middle of divorce,” the reality TV personality clapped back. Hours later, Alexis shared another photo of the couple celebrating her Super Bowl squares pool win.

“Square winner!!!!!!!! 3-0 Yayyyyy!!!!!” she wrote alongside the pic of Bohn holding her up in the air.

Alexis split from husband Jim Bellino after 13 years of marriage in June 2018. The pair share 12-year-old son James and 11-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” Alexis and Jim said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce.”

Alexis and Jim’s divorce was finalized in August 2018. The TV personality was granted $10,000 a month in spousal support and $6,000 a month in child support, according to the documents previously obtained by Us.

After news of Alexis and Jim’s divorce broke, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador made headlines for joking about the former couple during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast. The businessman then sued Judge and Beador for $1 million, claiming the two women made inappropriate and damaging comments about him and his ex-wife.

While Beador was dismissed from the lawsuit last month, Jim filed new documents on January 22 to appeal the decision.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!