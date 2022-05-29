Trading oranges for a bouquet! Nearly one year after announcing her engagement, Jo De La Rosa has officially wed Taran Gray Peirson.

“‘The last single girl kiss’ ❤️ #becomingmrsgray,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County personality, 41, captioned a Friday, May 27, Instagram post. In the footage, De La Rosa and the composer, 36, held hands while walking in their wedding ensembles in a field.

Peirson previously popped the question to his partner last year after nearly one year of dating.

“Still feel like I’m dreaming the morning after but last night, I said yes 💍,” the former reality TV star gushed via Instagram in August 2021, showing off her diamond bauble.

The “Signs” singer had surprised his love with a Hollywood rooftop proposal and engagement party all in one.

“We’re opening up a bottle of champagne to celebrate,” she said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “Guys, we’re engaged! … I can’t get over it. I’m still trying to wrap my head [around it].”

De La Rosa initially connected with her now-husband via the dating app Hinge amid the coronavirus pandemic, subsequently referring to Peirson as “Broadway Boy” on her “PopCandy” podcast. The twosome later made their romance Instagram official in October 2020.

“Happy to finally show you the handsome face behind the name and why my heart has felt so full these days,” she wrote via the social media platform at the time. “I love that you accept me exactly as I am and I’m so incredibly thankful I found you 💫.”

The Date My Ex alum, who left the Bravo series during 2007’s season 2, was previously engaged to Slade Smiley. Their romance was chronicled throughout her tenure on RHOC. Following their split, he moved on with fellow costar Gretchen Rossi.

“I don’t think anybody likes to see their ex move on. Not that they don’t like to see it, but it’s always weird when they do,” De La Rosa told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020. “You see it on Instagram or you hear about it. It doesn’t matter if you’re over the relationship or whatever. It’s always weird.”

She continued: “I think everybody ended up exactly where they were meant to end up. He’s happy, it seems like, I’m really happy, and so it all worked out as it should.”

For their parts, Smiley, 48, and Rossi, 43, got engaged in April 2013 before welcoming daughter Skylar in July 2019.

