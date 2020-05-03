‘RHOC’ Alum Kara Keough’s Dad Dies Less Than 1 Month After Her Baby

Kara Keough is mourning the death of her father, Matt Keough, less than one month after losing her infant son, McCoy, during childbirth.

“Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 31, captioned a series of photos of the former A’s pitcher over the years via Instagram on Saturday, May 2.

Keough announced on April 14 that she and her husband Kyle Bosworth‘s newborn son died on April 6 after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place …. that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero.”

Keough reflected on the loss of her baby on April 27 in an emotional Instagram post, which featured a photo of the couple — who are also parents of 4-year-old daughter Decker — holding onto their newborn shortly after his birth.

“You would have been 3 weeks old today,” the reality star wrote. “You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now.”

Days earlier, Keough told Us Weekly that she and Bosworth, 33, have“joined a support group for bereaved parents” following their loss.

“We are doing our best to make McCoy’s legacy a positive one, despite the nightmare we’re living,” the California native told Us on April 24. “We’re lucky to be surrounded by so much love and support.”

She added, “We know it’s going to be a long journey towards healing, but we’re trying to do the right things to stay on that path.”