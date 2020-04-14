Kara Keough announced on Tuesday, April 14, that her and her husband Kyle Bosworth’s son, McCoy, died during childbirth.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 a.m.,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 31, captioned her Instagram reveal. “Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Jeana Keough’s daughter went on to write, “I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing … and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place …. that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

The California native concluded with a message to her son, writing, “Until we see you again. We love you, McCoy.”

She and Bosworth, 33, welcomed their 4-year-old daughter, Decker, in 2016. The couple announced in October 2019 that they were expecting baby No. 2.

”My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it’s not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy,” Kara wrote at the time, referencing her family’s three-week European getaway this summer. “As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full.”

She and the former professional football player tied the knot in February 2014 in Coto de Caza, California.