In it together. Kara Keough and Kyle Bosworth are taking steps toward healing after their infant son McCoy’s April 6 death.

“We are doing our best to make McCoy’s legacy a positive one, despite the nightmare we’re living,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively. “We’re lucky to be surrounded by so much love and support. My brother Shane is living here as the mandatory stay-at-home orders started while he was on a planned trip to see us. He’s been a huge help and him being here has allowed us take each day as it comes. Kyle’s mom has a place a mile away, and my mom is trying to find a safe time to come from California.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, has also “joined a support group for bereaved parents” and had their first counseling session on Wednesday, April 22.

“We know it’s going to be a long journey towards healing, but we’re trying to do the right things to stay on that path,” the California native told Us.

Jeana Keough’s daughter, who also shares 4-year-old daughter, Decker, with Bosworth, 33, announced on April 14 that her baby boy “experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during birth.

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place …. that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero.”

Kara started a GoFundMe campaign on Tuesday, April 21, titled “McCoy’s Warriors” with a $50,000 goal benefitting March of Dimes.

“The money goes toward supporting moms and babies,” the page’s description reads. “The funding will specifically be targeted to helping encourage birth equity among all races and from all socioeconomic backgrounds, offering full-term loss support to parents and supporting NICU parents during and after hospital stays.”

