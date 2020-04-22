Honoring her son. Kara Keough started a GoFundMe campaign on Tuesday, April 21, as a tribute to her late newborn son, McCoy.

The former Bravo personality, 32, asked her followers to “swipe up to donate” to “McCoy’s Warriors,” which will benefit March of Dimes with a $50,000 goal.

The page’s description read, “The money goes toward supporting moms and babies. The funding will specifically be targeted to helping encourage birth equity among all races and from all socioeconomic backgrounds, offering full-term loss support to parents and supporting NICU parents during and after hospital stays.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced earlier this month that her and husband Kyle Bosworth’s infant had died during childbirth.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 a.m.,” Jeana Keough’s daughter wrote via Instagram at the time. “Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

The California native, who also shares her daughter, Decker, 4, with the athlete, 33, went on to write, “I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing … and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place …. that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.’”

Kara brought their son’s ashes home one week after his death. “Welcome home, baby,” the former reality star wrote via social media at the time.

She and Bosworth tied the knot in 2014.