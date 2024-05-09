Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti’s fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, has reportedly been named in the gambling and theft scheme involving the former interpreter for Japanese Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani.

ESPN reported on Wednesday, May 8, that Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara wired money to Boyajian to pay his gambling debts. That same day, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Mizuhara, 39, agreed to enter a guilty plea to two federal charges related to the theft of nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account.

Prosecutors claimed that Mizuhara used that money to pay off illegal gambling debts. He could face more than 30 years in federal prison under the plea deal. Mizuhara’s illegal bookmaker told him he could pay his gambling debts by wiring money to “Associate 1,” who was allegedly Boyajian.

“Mizuhara regularly logged into Ohtani’s bank account and initiated wire transfers from the account to the bookmaker and his associates as payments for gambling debts,” a statement from the office of United States Attorney Martin Estrada read. “For example, on June 20, 2023, Mizuhara accessed the account without Ohtani’s permission and transferred $500,000 to one of the bookmaker’s associates.”

Boyajian’s criminal attorney Steven Katzman told ESPN that the reality star is currently working with federal authorities. The outlet also claimed via sources that Boyajian would receive immunity in return for his testimony.

“Because there is an active investigation and Ryan is working with the authorities, he can’t confirm or deny what is going on,” Katzman stated earlier this week. “He is not a bookmaker or a sub-bookie.”

ESPN identified the alleged illegal bookmaker as Mathew Bowyer, who reportedly spent Mizuhara’s payments in “marker” accounts at casinos with Boyajian. After depositing the payments, the men would then allegedly withdraw the chips, gamble with them and cash out if they won.

Bravo fans are familiar with Boyajian from appearing on season 17 of RHOC with fiancée Pedranti in 2023. While filming the show, several of Pedranti’s costars criticized her partner amid rumors of infidelity.

Last month, Pedranti, 46, announced her engagement to Boyajian, telling People, “We’re both super stoked and couldn’t be happier. We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake. This is a magical time for us. I really am the luckiest girl in the world.”

She continued: “I was shocked. He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised.”

Boyajian reflected on his future with Pedranti, adding, “We do life together. She is a combination of not only the strongest woman I’ve ever met, not only the most loving woman I’ve ever met, but an absolutely amazing mom and a lover of not just people in her own circle, but of people in general. I’ve never met someone who radiates so much love and true, genuine care for everyone.”