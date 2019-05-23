Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Alexa Curtin Files for Divorce From Michael DeVecchio

By

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexa Curtin filed for divorce from her husband, Michael DeVecchio, after nearly six years of marriage, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, which was first to report the news, the estranged couple submitted a joint petition on May 15 in Orange County, California. The filing states that they were married on November 28, 2013, and separated on June 1, 2015.

Alexa and Lynne Curtin attend Kari Feinstein Primetime Emmy Awards Style Lounge at the Mondrian Los Angeles in West Hollywood on September 15, 2011. Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Curtin and DeVecchio do not have any children or community property. The court ordered their divorce to become official on November 16, 2019, according to the website.

The news comes four months after the Bravo personality’s January 5 arrest on two misdemeanor drug possession charges. She missed her scheduled March 4 arraignment hearing, according to The Blast.

Alexa Curtin Courtesy of Alexa Curtin/Instagram

Alexa appeared in seasons 4 and 5 of RHOC alongside her mother, Lynne Curtin, who was a full-time Housewife.

Lynne made headlines last month when she filed for divorce from her husband, Frank Curtin, for a second time. The estranged couple, who also share adult daughter Raquel, have been married in 1990. Lynne first submitted divorce papers in December 2012, but the case was dismissed because Frank never responded to the filing and neither party ever appeared in court.

